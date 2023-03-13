Vice President Harris to visit Africa in latest US outreach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Africa at the end of March as the United States seeks to pitch itself as a better partner for the continent than China is. Harris’ office says the trip will take her to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. The visit follows earlier trips to the continent by first lady Jill Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Africa later this year. All the travel is aimed at deepening U.S. ties to Africa, where China has invested heavily. Harris will be closely watched as the first Black vice president in U.S. history and the first woman to hold the position.

