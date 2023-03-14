Netherlands repatriates indigenous remains to Caribbean isle

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Netherlands has returned the remains of nine indigenous people that archaeologists found more than 30 years ago in the tiny Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius. The request for repatriation was made by the island’s Department of Culture as part of a new push to recover artifacts and human remains to highlight and preserve St. Eustatius’ history. The island’s government said Monday that some artifacts found alongside the bone fragments date back to the 5th century. The repatriation process took nearly a year. Officials said that a local cultural heritage committee will consult residents about how and where to rebury the remains.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.