Syria says Israel attacked Aleppo airport, no casualties

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says an Israeli airstrike has targeted the international airport of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, causing material damage in the second attack on the facility this month. State news agency SANA, quoting an unnamed military official, did not mention if Wednesday’s strike caused any deaths or injuries. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations. Israel has targeted airports and seaports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.