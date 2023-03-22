Thai police bust call scammers who preyed on older Americans

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police busted an international gang that operated call centers to deceive older Americans into wiring them money and netted $87 million. More than 20 suspects, including Indians and Thais, were arrested this week by Thai and U.S. law enforcement agents. They also seized bank accounts and real estate. The suspects have been charged with transnational crime, fraud, money laundering and other offenses. Police said the scammers claimed to be investigating money laundering and told their victims their funds needed to be transferred to be verified. Some of their computers also were hacked. Investigators found the gang laundered their proceeds through Thai gold shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues and had assets hidden in several countries.

