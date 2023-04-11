Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:00 PM
Published 10:01 PM

Highland jumps out to early lead and holds on for 8-6 win against Madison

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In their first home game of the season, the Highland Rams took an early lead with a four-run first inning, then held the lead the rest of the way for an 8-6 win over the Madison Bobcats.

The advantage was built thanks to Ryan Foltz, Drew Hymas, and triples. Foltz opened the scoring with an RBI triple while Hymas hit a two-run three-bagger a short time later.

Madison mounted a comeback, but Highland staved off the rally for the victory.

Next up, Highland battles Ridgeline on the road Thursday at 2:45 p.m., while Madison faces Thunder Ridge at Shelley for a doubleheader beginning Wednesday at noon.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content