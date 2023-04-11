Jennifer Lopez is a ‘Mother’ on a mission in new trailer for her Netflix thriller

By Dan Heching, CNN

Jennifer Lopez is showing her fierceness in the trailer for her new Netflix action movie “The Mother.”

The clip, dropped on Tuesday, shows the “Hustlers” star take on the role of an assassin in hiding who must come to the rescue of her young daughter, the target of a cabal of evil-looking thugs.

Lopez’s character is seen at the start in conversation with “Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie” star Edie Falco, who informs her she must “disappear” in order to keep her child safe.

As Lopez is seen training in the snowy wilderness, the inevitable occurs when her daughter (Lucy Paez) is kidnapped from a playground, setting off an intense pursuit.

Later, after Lopez’s matriarch rescues the child, the pair are seen interacting as Paez tries to understand who her savior really is.

Saying “she needs protection right now,” Lopez’s character doesn’t hesitate to arm herself, or show the 12-year-old kid how to handle a blade or even drive a car.

Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal play her two adversaries, with Omari Hardwick also part of the cast.

Lopez’s last film foray was January’s “Shotgun Wedding,” for Prime Video.

“The Mother” begins streaming on Netflix May 12th.

