North fires ballistic missile into sea between Koreas, Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched a ballistic missile that landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. It prompted Japan to order residents on an island to take shelter as a precaution but the order was later lifted. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs described the missile as a weapon with a medium or longer range but didn’t say how far the missile flew. Japan said the missile landed in the water but did not immediately give a more exact landing location. The government had urged people to seek shelter on the northernmost island of Hokkaido before retracting the missile alert saying its analysis showed there was no possibility of a missile landing near Hokkaido.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

