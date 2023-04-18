Justin Theroux proposes an ‘open bromance’ with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Three is not a crowd for Justin Theroux. In fact, he’s welcoming it.

On Monday, Theroux told Entertainment Tonight that he’s formed a bromantic bond with his “White House Plumbers” co-star Woody Harrelson despite having some stiff competition.

“We did have a bit of a bromance,” Theroux said about Harrelson, adding that he knows he’s “in competition with” Matthew McConaughey, who has “the OG bromance” with the “Cheers” star.

Theroux went on to say he’s trying to “peel them away and see if I can, you know, have an open bromance.”

“It is 2023, we should be able to share bros,” he joked.

“White House Plumbers,” set to premiere on May 1 on HBO Max, sheds light on the story of Watergate scandal cohorts E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) and the events that led to one of the biggest scandals in political history. (CNN and HBO share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Meanwhile, “True Detective” co-stars Harrelson and McConaughey may indeed be part of one of the OG bromances, but there might also be a real brotherhood there according to McConaughey, who said on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” podcast last week that he learned he might actually be related to Harrelson.

“You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line,” McConaughey said of Harrelson at the time, adding “that’s part of our bromance, right? My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew etc etc. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him.”

McConaughey and Harrelson’s friendship dates back to the 1999 movie “EDtv,” and the pair are now about to appear in an upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series called “Brother From Another Mother,” which is a fictionalized portrayal of their own friendship.

The chance that Harrelson and McConauhey may be related doesn’t really surprise Theroux, who has worked with both actors, telling ET that “it’s just a mentality. They’re both so wonderfully sort of blissfully relaxed all the time.”

