April 22, 2023 11:18 PM
Registration for Ignite Their Future 2023 STEM Summer Camps open May 1

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Registration will open on May 1 for Ignite Their Future STEM Summer Camps.

Ignite Their Future summer camp allows middle and high school students to learn from subject-matter experts at Idaho State University in college laboratories and classrooms. Students participating in the camps can expand their knowledge and excitement of STEM subjects through hands-on activities.

This summer, camp options include everything from engineering technology, physics, and computer programming, to health occupations.

Different camp options are offered on the Idaho State University campus for middle school students June 20-23 and for high school students June 26-30.

To learn more about the Ignite Their Future STEM Summer Camps, visit https://cetrain.isu.edu/itf or call (208) 282-3372.

