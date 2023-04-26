Amazon axes ‘Halo’ fitness devices in cost-cutting move

Amazon is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership as the tech giant continues to cut costs. The company told customers on Wednesday that it will issue refunds to anyone who purchased Amazon Halo devices in the past year. It says refunds will also be issued to customers who have unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees. Amazon introduced its Halo line in 2020 with the launch of a fitness-tracking wristband that worked alongside a subscription service and smartphone app. Since then, it has expanded the line to offer more wearables and a bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns. Amazon said the Halo devices and app will no longer work after August 1.

