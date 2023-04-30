Skip to Content
today at 12:18 PM
Two hospitalized after car hits motorcycle

ONEIDA, COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 2:52 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, on SH-37 near milepost 31.5 in Oneida County.

A 40-year-old female, of Herriman, UT, was driving a GMC Yukon southbound on SH-37. A 49-year-old male, of Aberdeen, ID, was driving an Indian motorcycle northbound on SH-37. The GMC crossed into the northbound lane as struck the motorcycle head-on.
The motorcycle driver and his passenger, a 27-year-old female, of Boise, ID, were transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.

The roadway was for approximately 3 hours.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Travis Richards

