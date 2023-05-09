Skip to Content
today at 9:51 AM
ISU hosts 14th annual Safety Fest

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Continuing Education and Workforce Training are hosting the 14th annual Safety Fest of the Great Northwest from May 9-11.

The event serves as a training conference for those looking to take OSHA courses, update their workplace safety education, and/or take a CPR course. This year’s event will host over 50 safety-related breakout sessions.  

Safety Fest of the Great Northwest has been offering free OSHA and safety courses for over a decade. Registration for the event is free and open to the public.

