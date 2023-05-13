D93 appoints new board member

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – In a board meeting Wednesday night, Bonneville Joint School District 93 appointed Mindy Clayton as the Trustee of Zone 1.

The board interviewed five candidates for the position who applied for the vacancy.

The spot came available after long-time board member, Greg Calder announced his resignation in March. He had served on the board for two terms.

Clayton will fill the role for the duration of the term ending January 1, 2024.

The position will be open for election again in November.

Also on Wednesday, Board Chairman of Zone 3 Chad Dance, who is serving in his third term, mentioned he will also be stepping down from his position later this year. The school board will begin looking for new candidates for that position soon.

D93's Superintendent Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme says, "We are just looking for somebody who cares really deeply about the schools, who wants to make a difference... Really what we need is somebody to come in and learn and understand the fundamental purpose of schools and how they can help to make the schools better as part of the board."