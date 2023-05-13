Fighting cancer, Saints tight end Foster Moreau could participate in voluntary offseason practices

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says newly signed Saints tight end Foster Moreau “absolutely” could participate in upcoming voluntary offseason practices that begin later this month as he continues cancer treatment. The update comes as the Saints hold a rookie minicamp this weekend. Allen says “all the information” surrounding Moreau’s treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma is positive and the club doesn’t anticipate his availability being an issue. Allen also says veteran receiver Michael Thomas had “hardware” removed from his surgically repaired foot within the past couple weeks and the team feels good about his recovery. And Allen says third-round draft choice Kendre Miller is expected to be ready for training camp after the TCU running back sprained his knee late last season.

