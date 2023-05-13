Portneuf Medical Center celebrates National Nurses Month

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Medical Center has declared the month of May as National Nurses Month.

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad read a proclamation in front of staff at PMC, highlighting the importance that nurses play in the community and in his own life.

PMC currently employs more than 500 nurses.

Chief Nursing Officer Greg Trosper says what separates the nurses at PMC is their commitment to the community.

"I've never been at a place where you have such longevity in careers here," Trosper said. "I have nurses that have been working here for 40 years and that's abnormal. The dedication that they have is shown in the years of service that they provide here at PMC and they continue to educate themselves and try to become the best nurses that they can to provide the best care that they can."