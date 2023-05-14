Police confirm 6 missing Haverhill children have been found

By WBZ-NEWS STAFF

HAVERHILL, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police confirm all six missing siblings from Haverhill have been found safe.

State Police said Haverhill Police located the children. According to the mayor of Haverhill, the children’s disappearance stemmed from a custodial dispute.

The children went missing since police started a child abuse investigation involving their parents, officials said. On May 10, Haverhill police received a report of child abuse.

“The victim indicated that her mother and step-father abused her and her seven siblings,” State Police said. “The parents and other family have been uncooperative with attempts to locate the children.”

