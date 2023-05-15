After school shooting, Tennessee governor signs bill to shield gun firms further against lawsuits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on additional protections for gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits within a bill that lawmakers passed after a deadly school shooting. The Republican governor quietly signed the legislation Thursday. Its provisions take effect July 1. The Senate passed the bill in mid-April, just weeks after the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville that killed six people, including three 9-year-olds. The House had passed it before the shooting. Lee’s approval comes amid his push for Republican lawmakers to pass a proposal that aims to keep guns away from people who could harm themselves or others. He has called lawmakers back for a special session in August.

