Idaho Falls School levy passes; Bonneville bond election fails

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Voters approve a plant facilities levy to build a new elementary school in the Idaho Falls School District. The levy passed with 70% in favor.

The Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy will fund up to $3,300,000 a year for 10 years. The funding will be used for a lease purchase agreement to construct a new elementary school.

A bond to build a new elementary school in the Bonneville School District 93 narrowly failed with 65% of the vote. 66.6% was needed to pass the $34.5 million bond.

The district said the new school would have helped overcrowding at Iona and Discovery elementary schools.

