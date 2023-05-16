Rescues underway in major fire in downtown Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters rescued people and at least one dog from a major apartment fire in downtown Portland on Tuesday before they were ordered to fall back. Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that firefighters had been ordered to pull back because of the fire’s growth. It wasn’t clear if there were any casualties or anyone left inside. Interstate 405 was closed through the city because of heavy smoke. Photos and video posted online show black smoke pouring out of the four-story, older building, and a thick plume of smoke was visible over Portland’s skyline. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known.

