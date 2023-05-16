Rexburg man flown to hospital following accident on I-15

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 was blocked for nearly two and a half hours for a crash.

Idaho State police said the crash happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near milepost 102.

A 53-year-old Rexburg man was driving northbound in a 2006 Dodge Durango. He drove off the right shoulder at a high rate of speed before the vehicle overturned several times, ISP reported.

The driver was flown to a nearby hospital.