YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they’ll like based on their interests. But new research shows that the site’s powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content. The nonprofit Tech Transparency Project created YouTube accounts mimicking the behavior of young boys with an interest in first-person shooter games. The site soon began recommending videos featuring graphic imagery of school shootings and tactical firearm training to users as young as nine. YouTube says it works hard to protect children, but the researchers say the material could traumatize vulnerable kids or send them down dark roads of radicalization and extremism.

