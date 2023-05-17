China asks embassies to avoid ‘propaganda’ in apparent reference to pro-Ukrainian displays

BEIJING (AP) — Embassies in Beijing have been asked by the Chinese government to avoid displaying what it calls propaganda, in an apparent reference to shows of support for Ukraine. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government says it is neutral in Moscow’s 15-month-old invasion of Ukraine but has repeated Russian justifications for the attack. Beijing was due to send an envoy this week to Ukraine and Russia to discuss a possible political settlement. But foreign analysts see little hope for progress because neither side appears ready to stop fighting. The embassies of Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Sweden and other governments have for months displayed Ukrainian flags or set up placards with the phrase “#WeStandWithUkraine” visible from the street.

