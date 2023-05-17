Jury begins deliberations in Danny Masterson rape retrial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberations at the rape retrial of “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. The jury of seven men and five women got the case Wednesday morning after prosecutors finished their rebuttal to the defense’s closing argument. The 47-year-old Masterson could get more than 40 years in prison if jurors find him guilty of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women before assaulting them and used his status in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences. Masterson’s defense lawyer says the women’s stories are so full of inconsistencies that they lack all credibility.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.