PM storm chances 50% today

Better chances of enjoying some afternoon turbulence 50% chance of storms after we get through lunch. A cold front barrels in here to stir things up and make winds blow, it will cool us off a little after we get temps to the mid to upper 70's. 77 for the central valley.



Winds push from the SW 15-20 and gustier around quick storms for afternoon, and once we lose energy of the heat of the day....cooling and clearing, with a repeat round of PM showers 40% Thursday. We are hype about Friday and the weekend with clearer conditions ( less of a chance of storms) giving us a chance of getting temps to the warmest of the year, lower 80's, and even the 90's for Salmon. Stay tuned and be prepared for outdoor activities...that don't involve shoveling snow...just your garden