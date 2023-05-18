‘Drag is something to celebrate’: San Francisco to name 1st-in-nation drag laureate
By STEFANIE DAZIO and HAVEN DALEY
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is naming the nation’s first drag laureate to represent the city’s famous LGBTQ+ community at a time when rights are under attack. Mayor London Breed on Thursday will name drag performer and nightclub owner D’Arcy Drollinger to the job. Drollinger will be paid $55,000 over 18 months, tasked with sharing and promoting the city’s drag history and culture. Other cities like West Hollywood and New York are considering similar roles. Drollinger’s appointment comes at a time when anti-trans legislation is being introduced around the country and violent protesters are targeting drag events.