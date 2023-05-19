8th annual Giddy Up Staci Shryock Memorial Ride takes place on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 8th annual Giddy Up Staci Shryock Memorial Ride takes place in Pocatello on Saturday.

The event honors the life of the late Staci Shryock, who was hit head-on while riding a motorcycle eight years ago.

At the time of her death, she had just become a registered nurse. So in her honor, the Memorial Ride raises money for nursing scholarships at Idaho State University.

The group will begin their route at Duffy's Tavern and finish at Rumors Pub, traveling five hours and more than 100 miles in the process.

For more information on the scholarship and how to donate, visit here.