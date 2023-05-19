Skip to Content
Fort Hall Replica turns 60

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A local historical landmark is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Saturday.

The Fort Hall Replica across from the Bannock County Historical Museum is turning 60 years old.

To celebrate, there will be a party starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The celebration will feature history presentations, a blacksmith, horse rides and games for the kids, as well as music from the Old Time Fiddlers and Haywire Ranch String Band.

Tour Guide Debbie Mullins says it's important to recognize what this building represents.

"People just lost track of the Oregon Trail," Mullins said. "They're not really into it anymore I guess you could say. So the replica represents a significant part of it."

Built in 1834, Fort Hall served as a trading post on the Snake River in Southeastern Idaho.

The Fort was demolished in 1863, but the current replica built in 1963 stands as a memorial to Fort Hall’s heritage.

