Gunman kills one, wounds another and then himself at General Motors subsidiary in Ohio, police say

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man with a gun shot two people at an auto parts plant, killing one and wounding another before wounding himself. Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish says it happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday at a General Motors subsidiary. Officers and firefighters responded to a report of an active shooter at the DMAX plant in Moraine. Parish says a male suspect “targeted” the two victims. One died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Parish says the suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The DMAX plant makes diesel engines for pickup trucks.

