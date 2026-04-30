Jefferson County Lake Expected to Fill as Normal as Park Opens for the Summer

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County Lake is starting to fill up. While other recreational bodies of water in east Idaho are struggling to get filled this year, Jefferson County Lake is not slowing down this year.

“I’d say we’re pretty much on pace.” Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Director Martin Jones says the current water rights issues and drought situation will not impact the water level at Jefferson County Lake.

“It should be at about full capacity. I'd say hopefully by about early to mid-June.”

Jones says there is a misconception that the county fills the lake every year. He says that’s not the case. There is nothing to turn on or off.

“Once the irrigation starts, the water starts coming up from the ground, so it fills naturally.”

The park and campground will open for the summer on Friday. While the lake won’t be ready, there is still plenty to do while people wait for the water.

On Saturday at 10 am, it will host a brand new event, a fun run called the “Cinco de Mile,” a play off of the Cinco de Mayo holiday. In addition to the run, there will be food trucks and pinatas for the kids. Several other fun runs and events are also planned for the summer.

Also new this year is a second gate to the right of the main entrance. It will serve as an express lane for those who have season passes or are paying with cash. It will only be open on days with larger crowds to get the lines to move faster.

This year the Freedom Celebration fireworks show will be back. It is scheduled for June 27th.

“It is going to be the 250 year anniversary [for the country],” teases Jones. “So we’re looking to go a little bigger this year.”

For those eager to see the lake fill up, the county is offering you a way to track its progress. Jones says there will soon be a meter that updates as the water rises on the county’s website and Facebook page.