Former Arkansas U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, who served 7 terms, dies at 80
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Rep. Marion Berry, who was known for his blunt rhetoric and his advocacy work for farmers and older residents in eastern Arkansas, has died. He was 80. Berry’s son, Mitch, in a statement Saturday announced his father’s death. He said his father lived his life in service to others and believed that the role of government was to help people. A farmer and licensed pharmacist, the Democrat was elected to seven terms in the U.S. House. Berry also served in President Bill Clinton’s administration as a special assistant for agricultural trade and food assistance.