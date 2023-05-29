5 Greek border police officers arrested on suspicion of working with migrant smugglers

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested five police officers from a special border guard force on suspicion of working with smugglers to help migrants cross into the country from neighboring Turkey. A police statement says the five suspects are believed to have facilitated the entry of at least 100 people since late October, using boats to cross the Evros River that runs along the northeastern Greek land border with Turkey. During the arrests in the border town of Didymoteicho Monday, police confiscated some 26,000 euros ($28,000) in cash, and nearly 60 mobile phones. The Evros is a key crossing point into Greece for people seeking a better life in the European Union.

