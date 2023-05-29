Skip to Content
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery hosts special service for Memorial Day

KIFI
today at 5:22 PM
Published 5:36 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot held a special Memorial Day service on Monday.

The ceremony included taps, a 21-gun salute and a speech from state senator Julie Van Orden.

The Blackfoot Fire and Police departments along with several local veterans organizations took part in the service.

Jeff Davies of the Patriot Guard Riders says he is proud to see his community step up to honor our fallen heroes.

"We're very fortunate to live in this part of the United States where patriotism seems to mean a lot to people and doesn't matter which political party you belong to," Davies said. "It's just the right thing to do."

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

