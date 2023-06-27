Celebrate Blackfoot set for Saturday

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fourth of July is getting closer by the day and this weekend, the Blackfoot community will get the chance to celebrate.

Celebrate Blackfoot organized by the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce is taking place this Saturday at Jensen Grove Park.

For over 20 years, the event has entertained the Blackfoot community on the Saturday before Independence Day

This year's event will include a car show, all of the fair food that you can eat, and the return of the infamous snowmobile races on the lake.

"For this year's event, it's kind of a comeback year for us," said Chamber of Commerce Vice President Emma Forrey. "Due to COVID, we were set back on what we were able to do and we had a few restrictions. But this year we're coming back in full force."

The event will kick off on Saturday with their opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and will conclude with the firework show when darkness hits.

For more information on all of the day's festivities, visit here.