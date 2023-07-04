Skip to Content
Idaho Falls’ ‘Liberty on Parade’ draws big crowd

Idaho Falls celebrates the Fourth of July with 'Liberty On Parade.'
today at 12:57 PM
Published 1:05 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls' 'Liberty On Parade' was a big hit yet again with many spectators lining the streets to watch the floats roll by all here to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Derek Halle, an Idaho Falls resident says, "This is my first year coming here, but it's a lot of energy, a lot of fun and really good floats this year."

And everyone had their favorite part from watching the cheerleaders, to the horses and of course collecting candy.

This year's theme was 'Idaho the Beautiful.'

But the meaning behind the parade is what seemed to resonate. Celebrating the land of the free, because of the brave.

Halle says, "It means so much to me. My family is all in the military and, it's freedom. That's what the 4th of July is. And it's the time to celebrate those who fought for us and to love those that are around us."

The 'Liberty On Parade' isn't the only way to celebrate freedom in Idaho Falls, there is also Riverfest, a Bandits Fourth of July Game and the Melaluca Freedom Celebration.

