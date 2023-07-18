Color Run coming to Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – This Saturday, July 22, The Bingham Crisis Center will be hosting their first ever Color Run.

All proceeds will go to support the Bingham Crisis Center and their cause.

Most of the BCC's funding comes from grants. These grants take care of most of the area's domestic and sexual violence victims' and survivors' needs, but the little things can get overlooked. That's where the nonprofit turns to the community for support.

By hosting events like this, the center is able to provide smaller needs to their patients, but also provide a great time to the community.

Registration is $5 at the Jensen Grove Pavilion in Blackfoot beginning at 8:15 a.m. There is no preregistration.

The first 100 people to register will get a free t-shirt.

Raffle prizes will also be up for grabs like toys, health and beauty, school supplies and more.

Local sponsors, law enforcement and a fire truck will also be there.