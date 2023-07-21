Idaho Falls mural celebrates local pets

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Animal Shelter and the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation have teamed up to launch a new downtown mural.

Russia native Martina Zavalova is the talented artist.

"First, it promotes compassion for animals," she said. "You know, I got three dogs. They're my family."

Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is using the idea to enhance the growing shopping and dining area and raise money for the Snake River Animal Shelter.

Portraits are $275 for the first three years and $50 yearly after that.

To get your pet's portrait added to the mural, visit downtownidahofalls.com. Look under "Public Art" and select "Living Walls Murals."