As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Immigration advocates say an online appointment system to seek asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico is out of reach for many migrants in a lawsuit marking the latest challenge to the Biden administration’s agenda. Lawsuits filed by critics question a slew of new border policies. The complaint filed Thursday says the administration has physically blocked migrants from claiming asylum at land crossings with Mexico unless they have an appointment through the online system. On Tuesday, a federal judge in California sided with advocates by ruling against new asylum restrictions.

