Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

By AMIR VAHDAT
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Millions of Shiite Muslims in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and around the world are commemorating Ashoura. That’s a remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, which gave birth to their faith. In Afghanistan, the Taliban cut mobile phone services in key cities holding commemorations for fear of militants targeting Shiites, whom Sunni extremists consider heretics. Security forces in neighboring Pakistan are also on high alert as the commemorations there have seen attacks in the past. Not all Shiites, however, are marking the day on Friday. Iraq, Lebanon and Syria plan their remembrances for Saturday.

