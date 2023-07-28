Russia says a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow

Russia’s defense ministry says a Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month. The ministry says there were no injuries or damage in the early morning incident. It did not give details about where the drone was shot down, but said it took place in the Moscow Oblast, a region that surrounds but does not include the city itself. The shootdown adds to concern about Moscow’s vulnerability to attack as the war drags into its 18th month.

