Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines

BEIJING (AP) — Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. The storm plowed into the eastern province of Fujian on Friday morning after bringing heavy rains and gale-force winds to parts of Taiwan. In the Philippines, a week of stormy weather across the main island of Luzon caused 39 deaths, including 26 killed in the capsizing of a passenger ship. At least 13 people were reported killed earlier due to Doksuri’s onslaught, mostly due to landslides, flooding and toppled trees. Disaster response officials said thousands were displaced. In Fujian, more than 400,000 people had been moved to safety, hundreds of ships returned to ports and transportation suspended.

