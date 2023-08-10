5 kids found malnourished, weighing less than 55lbs, in Racine home; mother charged

By Yukare Nakayama

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Dashja Turner had her initial court date Aug. 8. She’s facing five charges of child neglect. Turner’s bail was increased to $1 million cash.

A criminal complaint explains the heartbreaking state the children were found in in a basement July 31. They are described as frail, lethargic, and seemed like they hadn’t showered in days.

It noted that at least two of the children were found with marks on their bodies indicating abuse.

The five children, between the ages of 14 months to 14 years old, all weighed less than 55 pounds. The youngest child was found at 10 pounds when the average 14-month-old weighs 28 pounds.

On July 31, around 3:34 p.m., Racine police and the Human Services Department arrived at a home near Metron Court for a welfare check of children living in a basement.

The complaint states that the basement where those children were found was not finished, only had one light and that no food was found in that area.

Investigator Lojeski noted that in 2021, several welfare checks for the children were called in Kenosha, Mt. Pleasant and Racine.

Turner claimed the children were being homeschooled. Officials said the children had not seen an educational professional in years.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16.

