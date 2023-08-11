3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago. Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday that did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. It is the first time Texas officials have announced a death since the state last year began shuttling thousands of migrants away from the U.S.-Mexico border. The Illinois Department of Public Health said the child was 3 years old and died Thursday in Marion County, which is located in the southern part of the state.

