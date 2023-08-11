Kenosha police arrested a Black man at Applebee’s. The actual suspects were in the bathroom

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have launched an internal investigation after a video posted to social media appears to show an officer punching a Black man the officer mistakenly thought was involved in a hit-and-run crash. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the crash happened on July 20. Police said witnesses told them two men and a woman carrying a child fled toward an Applebee’s restaurant. A restaurant employee directed officers toward a man holding a baby. An officer appears to punch the man as officers arrested him. Police then discovered the people responsible for the crash hiding in the restaurant’s bathroom.

