Milwaukee woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for death of 10-year-old daughter

Published 3:48 PM

By WDJT Staff

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday, Aug. 11, for the death of her 10-year-old daughter.

A jury found Henrietta Rogers, 48, guilty of first-degree reckless homicide after officers found the body of 10-year-old Jada Clay in a home near 44th and Glendale in February of 2022.

An autopsy determined Jada suffered bruising and deep hemorrhaging to her upper body, neck and eyes.

A preliminary cause of death was asphyxia.

Rogers’ prison sentence will be followed by 15 years of extended supervision.

