Tennessee hospital faces civil rights investigation over release of transgender health records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hospital officials have confirmed that Vanderbilt University Medical Center is facing a federal civil rights investigation after turning the medical records of transgender patients over to Tennessee’s attorney general. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ investigation comes just weeks after two patients sued VUMC for releasing their records to Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti late last year. Hospital spokesperson John Howser says VUMC is working with the federal Office of Civil Rights but declined to comment further. HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

