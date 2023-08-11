Thousands are evacuated after a builder uncovers a WWII bomb in a Polish town

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 14,000 people are being evacuated in the eastern Polish town of Lublin after a construction worker uncovered a massive unexploded bomb. Town hall spokesperson Katarzyna Duma said the police, Territorial Defense Force troops and city transport were helping in the evacuation, which must take place before military engineers can take the bomb away for neutralization. Builders uncovered the 550-pound bomb buried in the ground Thursday while working on a new residential area. It is believed to be a World War II aerial bomb. Wartime bombs are still regularly found during earthworks in Poland, which was the site of heavy fighting.

