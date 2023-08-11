Two teens injured after shooting inside library, 3 teens face charges

By Caleb Wethington, Chuck Morris

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three teens are facing charges after a shooting inside the Bordeaux branch of the Nashville Public Library on Thursday afternoon.

Police said detectives are swearing out Juvenile Court arrest orders against two brothers, ages 15 and 16, in connection with the gunfire inside the men’s restroom at the library. Detectives believe the 16-year-old shot himself in the foot during the incident and shot the 14-year-old in the groin.

The brothers are being charged with attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession.

Police said the investigation shows the three teens live in the same neighborhood and have engaged in an ongoing dispute. Detectives believe the brothers followed the 14-year-old from a distance this afternoon as he and another teen, who is 15, walked toward the library and entered. The 15-year-old is being charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide for allegedly acting in concert with the brothers.

Shortly after the brothers and the 14-year-old walked into the restroom, multiple shots were fired. The 16-year-old with the foot wound ran to nearby Kingview Drive where he was treated and taken to Skyline Medical Center. The 14-year-old with the groin wound remained in the restroom and was assisted by a library staff member until paramedics arrived and took him to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Police said he is expected to fully recover.

A semi-automatic pistol was recovered from the 14-year-old’s clothing. It appears he fired at least one shot, according to police.

Police said the gun did not appear to be stolen. It is being traced by federal authorities to determine the last registered owner.

