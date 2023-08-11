Wife of suspect in Long Island serial killings living ‘nightmare,’ battling cancer, her lawyer says
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of a man charged with killing at least three women found dead on New York’s Long Island is living a “surreal nightmare.” That’s according to her lawyer, who spoke to reporters Friday. Rex Heuermann was charged last month in the deaths of three women and is the prime suspect in a fourth. He has pleaded not guilty. Attorneys for his wife, Asa Ellerup, say authorities left the family home “in shambles” while seeking evidence in the case. The Suffolk County district attorney has said police followed standard procedure during their 12-day search of the home.