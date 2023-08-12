Argentines vote in a primary election that will gauge the yearning for change amid economic turmoil

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines vote Sunday in a primary election that will act as a bellwether ahead of October general elections and give a hint at how eager citizens are for a change in a country that is suffering one of the world’s worst inflation rates. The primary, in which voting is mandatory, will determine who will be the presidential candidate in the main center-right opposition coalition. Whoever comes out on top will almost certainly be running against Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is facing a leftist challenger to become the candidate of the governing coalition. The primary will also finally give a firm answer on how much traction upstart right-wing populist candidate Javier Milei has gained with voters. Center-left President Alberto Fernández decided not to run for reelection.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.