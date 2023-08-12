Eiffel Tower briefly evacuated over bomb threat

By Jessie Gretener and Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — The Eiffel Tower was evacuated for several hours Saturday over a bomb threat, according to CNN affiliate France BFMTV.

The three floors of the tower, as well as the courtyard, were evacuated while authorities assessed the threat, BFMTV reported.

A large security perimeter was quickly established, and traffic was diverted, according to BFMTV, who added that a team of deminers were also bought on-site to assess the threat.

“It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation, which is rare nevertheless,” a spokesperson for SETE, the operating company for the Eiffel Tower, said, according to BFMTV.

It has now reopened again to the public.

Almost seven million people visit the Paris tourist attraction annually.

The monument has a police station at the foot of the south pillar, its premises are under video surveillance, and visitors have to undergo security checks before entry.

Evacuations are rare, but not unknown. In 2019 the monument was evacuated and closed after a man was spotted climbing up the side.

